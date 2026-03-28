Global Investors Flee India Amid AI Deficit and Governance Concerns

Global capital is shifting toward nations offering integrated AI value chains, including domestic semiconductor fabrication and high-performance computing.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 27, 2026

NEW DELHI — India is facing a massive exodus of foreign capital as investors react to a widening AI infrastructure deficit and systemic governance failures. In the first half of March 2026 alone, overseas investors liquidated more than Rs 31,000 crore from the nation’s financial services sector.

A Record Collapse in Investment

Recent data reveals a staggering 96.5% collapse in net foreign direct investment (FDI), which plummeted to a record low of $353 million in FY25. While gross inflows appeared stable, long-term investors utilized mega IPOs as “liquidity windows” to facilitate $49 billion in total exits. Analysts describe this trend as a strategic retreat from a market defined by “structural hollow-outs” rather than a temporary fluctuation.

The $10 Billion Technological Barrier

The sources highlight that global capital is shifting toward nations offering integrated AI value chains, including domestic semiconductor fabrication and high-performance computing. India’s ambitions are reportedly stalled by a $10 billion barrier—the estimated cost to establish a functional semiconductor fab—and a $6–8 billion requirement for AI-ready data centers. Without these “hard” assets, India remains a consumer of technology rather than a sovereign tech power, leaving Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) with few domestic AI companies in which to rotate their capital.

Summit Scandal Ignites Credibility Crisis

Investor confidence was further shaken by the India AI Impact Summit held in February 2026. Intended to showcase national progress, the event instead became a “theatre of the absurd” following the “Orion” incident. Galgotias University was caught presenting a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 robot dog as a domestic R&D breakthrough, a move promoted by high-level government officials. Beyond the fraud, the summit was marred by logistical failures, including systemic overcrowding, resource scarcity, and reports of products being stolen from the expo floor.

Governance and the “Body Shop” Trap

The crisis is exacerbated by the decline of India’s traditional IT “body shop” model, which has struggled to transition to AI-driven services. This technical deficit is paired with growing investor alarm over governance erosion. High-capital, long-term projects like semiconductor fabs require institutional stability, yet the sources suggest investors now view India’s “four pillars of democracy” as having collapsed under an “autocratic regime”.

The resulting “financial vacuum” indicates that global capital is no longer just rotating; it is abandoning a market it no longer trusts in favor of safer, more innovative havens.