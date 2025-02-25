How I Used AI to Make Presentation for Small Business Training Program

The training proposal targets industry associations, government departments, and individual companies.

By Rakesh Raman

As a tech management expert, these days, I am offering a comprehensive training program to small businesses in different parts of the world. The program covers diverse aspects of technology, marketing, and artificial intelligence (AI), particularly for emerging businesses.

The training is being offered through the Pathway platform that I have been running to provide actionable information to smaller businesses so that they could quickly leapfrog in the cutthroat business world.

In order to make this program effective, I am using a range of AI platforms to gain sufficient knowledge that I could impart to business executives who would participate in the training.

While I have created a master document to explain various modules of training, I am using contemporary AI platforms to present the information in different formats. After using Google AI to produce a very impressive audio conversation between two AI assistants about my work, I have now used the presentation AI app to produce a presentation instantly from the master document.

Meanwhile, I have also created an AI agent and a useful podcast from the audio conversation produced by Google AI.

You can click here to visit the Pathway for Small Businesses website that I have been running.

The presentation is also given below.

About Me (Rakesh Raman)

Rakesh Raman is a government’s national award-winning journalist and technology management professional specializing in emerging technologies and digital marketing. He is also the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is registered with the Delhi Government and the Darpan platform of NITI Aayog, Government of India.

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

Nowadays, for the past 15 years, he has been running global news services on multiple news sites and publishing digital magazines and research reports on different subjects. He has also been running the RMN Digital global technology news site for the past 12 years. He runs the Pathway platform, which is a growth-centric technology and marketing program to help emerging / small businesses leapfrog in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.

He has been associated with the G20 Mentorship Platform as a Mentor (Adviser) since January 2025. It is a collaborative project of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) under NITI Aayog, G20 EMPOWER India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), which is a leading industry association and advocacy group. In February 2025, his candidature was approved by the Institute of Directors (IOD) – which is the apex professional association of corporate directors – to be hired as a qualified director by leading companies in India and abroad.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development. Similarly, he was associated with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) – set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India – to help small- and medium-sized export companies use technology for their business development in global markets.

Initially, he worked as a software developer. He has handled major content development, editorial, and custom publishing projects for leading global technology companies including IBM, HP, Intel, 3D Networks, SAP, and a few leading Indian companies. He has also hosted major technology events for entrepreneurs, businesses, and chief information officers (CIOs) of leading companies.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email