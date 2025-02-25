English Is an Important Tool for the Success of Youth: Rahul Gandhi in Video
English Is an Important Tool for the Success of Youth: Rahul Gandhi in Video

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि अगर युवा अपने करियर में सफल होना चाहते हैं तो उनके लिए अंग्रेजी का ज्ञान बहुत जरूरी है।

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserts that the knowledge of English is very important for youth if they want to succeed in their careers. 

Rahul Gandhi also released a video in which he says that the people in RSS and BJP do not want the youth of the country to move forward and sit in the place of their children who mostly study abroad and learn English.

“The youth of the country should adopt English along with Hindi and their regional languages ​​– so that they can move ahead in their lives,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet along with the video shared today, February 24.

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि अगर युवा अपने करियर में सफल होना चाहते हैं तो उनके लिए अंग्रेजी का ज्ञान बहुत जरूरी है।

राहुल गांधी ने एक वीडियो भी जारी किया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि आरएसएस और भाजपा के लोग नहीं चाहते कि देश के युवा आगे बढ़ें और उनके बच्चों की जगह बैठें जो ज्यादातर विदेश में पढ़ते हैं और अंग्रेजी सीखते हैं।

राहुल गांधी ने आज 24 फरवरी को शेयर किए गए वीडियो के साथ एक ट्वीट में कहा, “देश के युवाओं को हिंदी और अपनी क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं के साथ अंग्रेजी को भी अपनाना चाहिए- ताकि वे अपने जीवन में आगे बढ़ सकें।”

