Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

During his time as a Supreme Court Judge, Chief Justice Gavai has been involved in several significant judgments.

By RMN News Service

May 14, 2025

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has taken the oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India today (May 14). The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who is succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna in the country’s top judicial post.

Following the oath, Chief Justice Gavai received congratulations from President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other members of the Union Cabinet. Former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was also present at the function to wish his successor well.

Chief Justice Gavai will serve a tenure of six months, retiring in November.

His legal career began in 1985 when he joined the Bar and practised before the Bombay High Court. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003 and became a permanent judge in 2005. His elevation to the Supreme Court as a Judge occurred in 2019.

Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/yo9qpCjNRK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 14, 2025

During his time as a Supreme Court Judge, Chief Justice Gavai has been involved in several significant judgments. These include the verdict that upheld the Centre’s 2016 demonetisation decision and the ruling that declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional. He has authored approximately 300 judgments, many of which are Constitution Bench verdicts concerning fundamental rights.

Justice Gavai holds historical significance as the second Dalit to occupy the country’s top legal position, following Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan. His father, RS Gavai, was a social activist who served as Governor of three states and was a member of both Houses of Parliament. RS Gavai was also the founder of the Republican Party of India (Gavai).