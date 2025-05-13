India’s Tech Prowess Proven in Modern Warfare: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted several key achievements reflecting India’s growing global standing in science, technology, and innovation.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, India – Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed the “National Technology Day” celebration on May 11 at the Ambedkar International Centre, highlighting India’s significant advancements in indigenous technology development over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime. Dr. Singh, who holds multiple portfolios including Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, underscored that modern warfare is entirely technology-driven, and events of the previous four days had once again validated India’s technological strength.

Dr. Jitendra Singh proudly stated that India, under PM Modi’s “visionary leadership,” has successfully developed and deployed home-grown technologies that have considerably boosted national security and defence capabilities. He attributed the confidence in pursuing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) to Prime Minister Modi, noting that most technologies currently used in defence are indigenously developed. Indigenisation has been a top priority since 2014, driven by Prime Minister Modi’s persistent push for self-reliance. This progress towards a ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ (Developed India by 2047) is reflected in India’s success in modern warfare.

Recalling the origin of National Technology Day, Dr. Singh mentioned it was first celebrated in 1998 to commemorate the successful Pokhran nuclear tests, conceptualized by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He added that the inspiring idea from 1998 has matured under PM Modi’s leadership, transforming India into a global technology leader.

India has scaled up its defence capacity substantially over the last decade, which Dr. Singh credited to Prime Minister Modi for creating an “enabling ecosystem” for scientific growth. He remarked that India has always possessed talent but now benefits from leadership that encourages innovation. India is no longer dependent on external powers.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted several key achievements reflecting India’s growing global standing in science, technology, and innovation. Expressing satisfaction with scientific advancements, Dr. Singh praised the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for supporting pioneering initiatives.

This included supporting the 1000-drone show during the Beating Retreat ceremony, highlighting how drones, once symbolic, are now central to India’s evolving defence ecosystem. He also appreciated TDB’s annual tradition of setting a new theme, noting this year’s theme is “YANTRA,” signifying transformation through advanced research and technological acceleration.

Dr. Singh also mentioned initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing research in India, such as ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ and a single portal for fellowships under S&T departments. During the event, he released a compendium of “Super 30 Startups” funded by TDB over the past five years and launched two new calls for proposals under the National Quantum Mission. Project grants were also handed over to industry-academia consortia working on pilot projects for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS).

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the 27th National Technology Day marks international recognition of India’s leadership in science and technology, setting the tone for ‘India @2047’. Padma Bhushan Ajai Chowdhary, also present, emphasized a “Whole of Nation” approach to reduce dependence on foreign technology and supported initiatives like Anusandhan NRF for achieving true ‘Aatmanirbharta’. The event was also attended by secretaries from DST, DBT, and TDB, among other dignitaries.