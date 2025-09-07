Delhi Court Restrains Unverified Publications Targeting Adani Enterprises

This ruling coincides with ongoing challenges faced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) in serving summons to Gautam Adani and other executives in a separate bribery and fraud case.

New Delhi, September 7, 2025 — In a decisive legal move, a Delhi district court has issued an interim injunction in favor of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), barring journalists, NGOs, and digital platforms from publishing or circulating “unverified and allegedly defamatory content” about the company.

The court’s order, dated September 6, mandates the removal of specific online materials within five days and prohibits future dissemination of similar content. Named in the defamation suit are journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, and organizations including the Bob Brown Foundation and Dreamscape Network International Pvt. Ltd., along with unnamed “John Doe” defendants.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing Adani Enterprises, argued that the unchecked spread of baseless allegations had damaged the company’s reputation, undermined investor confidence, and tarnished India’s global image. He emphasized that while press freedom is vital, it must be balanced against the right to reputation.

The court acknowledged the importance of responsible journalism and warned that defamatory publications could disrupt infrastructure projects and cause irreparable harm to AEL’s credibility. It also directed intermediaries like Google, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) to disable access to non-compliant content within 36 hours of notification, in accordance with India’s IT Rules, 2021.

This ruling coincides with ongoing challenges faced by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) in serving summons to Gautam Adani and other executives in a separate bribery and fraud case. The indictment, unsealed in November 2024, alleges a $250 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials and misleading investors to secure billions in financing.

