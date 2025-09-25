Ladakh Erupts: Youth-Led Unrest Engulfs BJP Office Amid Statehood Standoff

By RMN News Service | New Delhi | September 24, 2025

Violent protests swept through Leh on Wednesday (September 24) as demands for Ladakh’s statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule escalated into chaos. Spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and fueled by Gen Z activists, the unrest culminated in the torching of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and several vehicles, including police vans.

🚫 Crackdown and Curfew

Authorities responded swiftly, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), which bans gatherings of more than five people and restricts public statements that could incite unrest. Teargas and baton charges were deployed to disperse stone-pelting crowds, as Leh witnessed a complete shutdown.

🧘‍♂️ Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast, Urges Calm

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been fasting for 15 days in support of the Sixth Schedule demand, called off his protest following the violence. In a video message, he urged youth to abandon destructive tactics, warning that such actions undermine the movement’s legitimacy.

🗳️ Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

The timing of the protests coincides with mounting allegations against the Modi-led government. A recent report titled “Unveiling the Smokescreen of Indian Democracy” accuses the regime of widespread electoral fraud, including EVM tampering, vote-buying, and misuse of state resources. The Election Commission of India is alleged to be complicit in these practices.

🌍 Regional Echoes of Gen Z Resistance

The Ladakh uprising mirrors similar youth-led movements across South Asia. Nepal’s Gen Z protests involved arson targeting political leaders’ homes, while Indonesia’s demonstrations over economic grievances led to multiple deaths and cabinet reshuffles. Analysts suggest that violent dissent is emerging as a model for democratic restoration in authoritarian regimes.

🛑 A Region in Limbo

Since its designation as a Union Territory in 2019, Ladakh has operated without a legislature, leaving its tribal-majority population—estimated at 97%—under direct central rule led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demand for Sixth Schedule status aims to protect tribal autonomy over land, forests, and governance. Talks between the Home Ministry and Ladakh representatives are scheduled for October 6.

