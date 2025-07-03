Majithia’s Vigilance Custody Extended Amid Staggering Rs 540 Crore Drug Money Laundering Allegations

Key Witnesses Emerge



By RMN News Service

July 2, 2025

Mohali, July 2, 2025 – Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has had his vigilance custody remand extended by four days by a Mohali court, following the conclusion of his initial seven-day remand. Majithia, who was arrested on Wednesday, June 25, amidst aggressive raids by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) across 25 locations, including his Amritsar residence, is currently in custody in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The Vigilance Bureau Punjab has unveiled significant incriminating details, alleging “massive laundering of drug money facilitated by Bikram Singh Majithia,” with an estimated value exceeding a staggering Rs 540 crores. Preliminary investigations into this illicit money have highlighted specific channels:

Rs 161 crores were reportedly funnelled into bank accounts of companies under Majithia's direct control.

An additional Rs 141 crores were slyly routed through suspected foreign entities.

Rs 236 crores were discovered as excess deposits, entirely lacking proper disclosure or explanation in company financial statements.

Beyond the drug money laundering, Majithia stands accused of illicitly acquiring movable and immovable assets with no discernible legitimate source of income, which led to the registration of the DA case against him. This recent DA case is reportedly based on investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The case against Majithia has ignited further scrutiny into Punjab's pervasive criminal underworld and the deeply entrenched criminal-political nexus within the state.

In a significant escalation of the corruption probe, former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sidharth Chattopadhyaya visited the Vigilance Bureau (VB) head office on Friday, June 27, to provide information regarding the case against Majithia. Chattopadhyaya asserted that “much evidence” against Majithia existed as early as 2012, indicating Majithia’s “connivance” with drug smugglers and “financial gain”. He highlighted political interference, noting that Bikram Majithia and Sukhbir Badal’s government was in power at that time.

Chattopadhyaya, who had ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Majithia in December 2021 during his brief tenure as officiating Punjab DGP, told reporters that a “direct link” between Majithia and drug smugglers was uncovered in his probe, stating, “Hundred percent. Hundred percent. There is proof, and it will come in front of you”. He also claimed that evidence had been destroyed and shared details about this with the investigative teams.

A senior VB officer confirmed that Chattopadhyaya was requested to brief them on the case’s background and money trail, and his information would be formally brought on record. Chattopadhyaya further elaborated on the findings of a Punjab and Haryana High Court-constituted SIT, which he headed in December 2017 to probe the nexus between drug traffickers and enforcement agencies, detailing the misuse of the NDPS Act, extortions, and the money trail of ill-gotten wealth by “black sheep” within the Punjab Police.

Following Chattopadhyaya’s visit, Niranjan Singh, retired Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), also visited the Vigilance Bureau head office on Saturday, June 28, to share information with VB officials. Singh, who previously led the ED probe against Majithia, had previously stated that he faced “enormous pressure” from his seniors to “go slow” in the case. An ED status report by Niranjan Singh had previously formed the basis of the drugs case registered against Majithia in 2021.

This latest development stems from a relentless investigation by a Punjab police Special Investigation Team (SIT) into a 2021 drug case against Majithia. The sources indicate that the illegal drug trade has “metastasized” throughout Punjab, with complicity extending to politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as high-ranking police officials. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has previously delivered a damning verdict, explicitly stating the existence of a criminal collusion between the Punjab Police and the drug mafia.