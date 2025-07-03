Nobel Prize for Peacemaker Trump: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News – July 1-15, 2025 Issue

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

July 1-15, 2025

In the latest July 1–15, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine from RMN News, you can read a compelling roundup of political, legal, and social developments shaping India and the world.

This issue covers the agreement signed between Ukraine and the Council of Europe to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. It explores U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed push to mediate the Kashmir dispute—part of his broader effort to position himself as a global peacemaker and Nobel Prize contender.

The magazine highlights the arrest of Bikram Singh Majithia and the widening investigation into Punjab’s drug money network. It also reports on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s strong condemnation of recent Israeli strikes on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.

Further stories include Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence from the BRICS Summit due to an ICC warrant, the continuing impact of government negligence in Delhi where stray cattle roam unchecked, and allegations of serious safety lapses by bottled water giant Bisleri.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks following Iran’s regional conflicts, the misuse of legal tools against independent journalists in Delhi, and political controversy surrounding the release of fake sketches in the Pahalgam attack investigation are also detailed.

Other features include a student explainer on autonomous vehicles, a sharp look at JioMart’s struggling “Quick Delivery” promise, business support insights in the Pathway Small Business Bulletin, and coverage of the NATO Summit held in The Hague.

The issue also examines Australia’s bold plan to introduce a social media ban for those under 16, and Tesla’s historic announcement of the world’s first fully autonomous vehicle delivery.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the June 16-30, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.