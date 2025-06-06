Modi Flags Off Electric Buses in Delhi, Highlighting Clean Mobility and Ease of Living

The initiative focuses on promoting clean and green transportation within the city. Prime Minister Modi stated that the initiative will contribute to building a clean and green Delhi.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi: The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi today (June 5) flagged off a fleet of electric buses in Delhi, marking a significant step under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility.

[ Also Read: Filth and Fear Loom Near Delhi Schools and Residences ]

The initiative focuses on promoting clean and green transportation within the city. Prime Minister Modi stated that the initiative will contribute to building a clean and green Delhi. He further noted that this step is also expected to improve the ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of the Delhi.

Building a clean and green Delhi! Flagged off Electric Buses under an initiative of the Delhi Government aimed at boosting sustainable development and clean urban mobility. Additionally, this will also improve ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/q7mOdaVjAG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2025

The Prime Minister also shared the news and its objectives via a post on the social media platform X, reiterating the goals of building a clean and green Delhi and improving Ease of Living. The move is part of the broader effort to enhance sustainable development and clean urban mobility in the capital.