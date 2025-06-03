Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Operation Sindoor Remarks, Calls for Focus on Enemy and Defence Review

By RMN News Service

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public statements and actions following “Operation Sindoor“, urging the Prime Minister to “focus on the enemy” instead of self-praise. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge suggested that PM Modi should temporarily step back from electoral campaigning to focus on the country and understand the gravity of the situation.

Mr. Kharge expressed his reluctance to react to all of PM Modi’s statements but felt it necessary to question the Prime Minister’s recent activities. He stated, “I am saying without any political differences that he (PM Modi) should focus on the enemy instead of self-praise”. Kharge emphasized that “no one except for him would have done it” regarding the focus on self, asserting the Congress party’s full support for the Armed Forces.

The Congress chief also took issue with PM Modi’s assertion that the military had been given a “free hand”. He questioned why, if full power was given to the armed forces, the Prime Minister was claiming personal credit, calling such “self-boasting” not good. Kharge highlighted the need for political restraint during sensitive times, stating, “We will not say anything as the situation is not normal”. He reiterated the party’s stance: “So long as there is an army, we all are safe. That’s why we support the armed forces”.

In a lengthy tweet on May 31, Kharge raised crucial questions in the wake of remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in Singapore. He asserted that the Modi government has “misled the nation” and the “fog of war is now clearing”. Based on the CDS’s interview mentioning risks to IAF pilots, potential losses, and subsequent rectification efforts, Kharge argued that a “comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour”. The Congress party is demanding a Comprehensive Review of defence preparedness by an independent expert committee, drawing a parallel to the Kargil Review Committee.

Kharge also brought up the repeated claim by US President Donald Trump about BROKERING a CEASEFIRE, calling it a “direct affront to the Shimla Agreement”. He criticized PM Modi for being on an “election blitz” and taking “PERSONAL CREDIT for the valour of our Armed Forces” instead of clarifying Mr. Trump’s assertions and an affidavit filed in a US court. Kharge suggested PM Modi was “hiding behind their bravery and dodging the contours of the agreed CEASEFIRE” that the Foreign Secretary had announced.

Raising concerns about India-Pakistan relations, Kharge questioned, “Is India and Pakistan now again hyphenated?” and asked directly, “What are the conditions of the CEASEFIRE agreement?”. He concluded by stating that “140 crore Patriotic Indians deserve to know this”.

Referring to ongoing developments linked to Operation Sindoor, Kharge mentioned that Congress delegations had traveled abroad for consultations. He suggested that until they return, it is “not proper to be touring around and giving speeches”. He specifically called for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss the important questions raised by the CDS’s remarks.