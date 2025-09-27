Modi Unveils ₹7,500 Crore Scheme for Bihar Women Amid Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

By Rakesh Raman | New Delhi | September 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, a ₹7,500 crore initiative aimed at empowering women through direct financial support. The scheme includes an immediate transfer of ₹10,000 to each of 75 lakh women and promises future assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to boost entrepreneurship.

However, critics have labeled the move a political “smokescreen,” alleging it is part of a broader strategy to mask electoral manipulation. A recent political research report titled Unveiling the Smokescreen of Indian Democracy claims that Modi’s electoral dominance is built on fabricated narratives and systemic fraud, including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering, fake voter rolls, vote-buying, and misuse of government resources.

[ Download and Read: Smokescreen Research Report on Politics in India ]

[ 🔊 The Smokescreen: A Global Political Thriller Film Proposal – Audio Analysis ]

The scheme is being compared to Modi’s earlier “guarantee” in Delhi, where he allegedly promised ₹2,500 monthly to women but failed to deliver after winning the election—leading many to accuse him of deceit. The Election Commission of India, operating under the Modi government, is also accused of complicity in these alleged irregularities.

The report suggests that nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the current regime due to rising poverty, inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness. With the opposition described as weak and ineffective, Modi and the BJP are expected to continue winning elections “at will,” prompting a global call to filmmakers to dramatize these developments in a political thriller titled The Smokescreen.

