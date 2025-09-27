Opposition MPs in India holding campaign on August 19, 2025 in New Delhi accusing PM Narendra Modi of vote theft in successive elections. Photo: Congress
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Modi Unveils ₹7,500 Crore Scheme for Bihar Women Amid Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

RMN News , , ,

Opposition MPs in India holding campaign on August 19, 2025 in New Delhi accusing PM Narendra Modi of vote theft in successive elections. Photo: Congress
Opposition MPs in India holding campaign on August 19, 2025 in New Delhi accusing PM Narendra Modi of vote theft in successive elections. Photo: Congress

Modi Unveils ₹7,500 Crore Scheme for Bihar Women Amid Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

The scheme is being compared to Modi’s earlier “guarantee” in Delhi, where he allegedly promised ₹2,500 monthly to women but failed to deliver after winning the election—leading many to accuse him of deceit.

By Rakesh Raman | New Delhi | September 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, a ₹7,500 crore initiative aimed at empowering women through direct financial support. The scheme includes an immediate transfer of ₹10,000 to each of 75 lakh women and promises future assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to boost entrepreneurship.

However, critics have labeled the move a political “smokescreen,” alleging it is part of a broader strategy to mask electoral manipulation. A recent political research report titled Unveiling the Smokescreen of Indian Democracy claims that Modi’s electoral dominance is built on fabricated narratives and systemic fraud, including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering, fake voter rolls, vote-buying, and misuse of government resources.

Download and ReadSmokescreen Research Report on Politics in India ]

[ 🔊 The Smokescreen: A Global Political Thriller Film Proposal – Audio Analysis ]

The scheme is being compared to Modi’s earlier “guarantee” in Delhi, where he allegedly promised ₹2,500 monthly to women but failed to deliver after winning the election—leading many to accuse him of deceit. The Election Commission of India, operating under the Modi government, is also accused of complicity in these alleged irregularities.

The report suggests that nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the current regime due to rising poverty, inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness. With the opposition described as weak and ineffective, Modi and the BJP are expected to continue winning elections “at will,” prompting a global call to filmmakers to dramatize these developments in a political thriller titled The Smokescreen.

Rakesh Raman  |  LinkedIn  |  Facebook  Twitter (X)

💛 Support Independent Journalism

If you find RMN News useful, please consider supporting us.

📖 Why Donate?

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

वीडियो देखें - AAP, BJP या कांग्रेस: ​​2025 में दिल्ली चुनाव कौन जीतेगा? 

वीडियो देखें – AAP, BJP या कांग्रेस: ​​2025 में दिल्ली चुनाव कौन जीतेगा? 

RMN News Comments Off on वीडियो देखें – AAP, BJP या कांग्रेस: ​​2025 में दिल्ली चुनाव कौन जीतेगा? 
Voters waiting at a polling booth in India. Photo: PIB (Representational Image)

RSF Provides Training to Women Journalists for Covering Elections in India

RMN News Comments Off on RSF Provides Training to Women Journalists for Covering Elections in India
Real Voter - Politics in India

Congress Gears Up for Elections. Is BJP Worried?

RMN News Comments Off on Congress Gears Up for Elections. Is BJP Worried?