Aam Aadmi Party Asks Delhi Govt to Pay Promised Rs. 2500 to Women

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the newly formed Delhi Government to pay Rs. 2,500 per month to the women in the city.

After winning the Delhi Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government on February 20 under chief minister (CM) Rekha Gupta.

In their election campaigns Delhi BJP and BJP’s supreme leader prime minister Narendra Modi had promised to pay Rs. 2500 per month to each woman in Delhi if BJP forms the government. This promise was touted as Modi’s guarantee to voters.

The BJP and Modi also said that the decision to pay money to women will be passed in the first cabinet meeting of the government. However, this issue was not discussed in the cabinet meeting that took place on February 20.

While BJP had promised before the election that the money will start coming to women’s bank accounts from March 8, now it is not going to happen because the BJP government failed to fulfill its commitment. That means, as usual, Modi’s guarantee failed.

But Modi is not alone who makes false promises to voters. Today, all major political parties including AAP, BJP, and Congress cheat the voters by promising various freebies to win elections deceptively.

However, after winning the elections, they do not fulfill their promises because of financial crunch as the Central as well as almost all State governments in India are under heavy debt.

Moreover, instead of spending money on people’s welfare, politicians in the country embezzle public money in major corruption scandals and seldom get punished for their corruption crimes because Indian courts and investigating agencies are complicit in these crimes.

Therefore, the women in Delhi should not expect any money from the Delhi Government as the BJP politicians including Modi did not keep their word.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.