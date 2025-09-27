Rani Mukerji Triumphs with First National Award for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’. Photo: Yash Raj Films
🎬 Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award for Stirring Role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

By Rakesh Raman | New Delhi | September 26, 2025

Veteran actress Rani Mukerji has clinched her first National Film Award for Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards, honoring her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The ceremony, held in New Delhi, saw Mukerji receive the accolade from President Droupadi Murmu, nearly three decades into her illustrious career.

The film, based on a true story, portrays an Indian mother’s emotional and legal battle in Norway after authorities misinterpret traditional parenting practices—like co-sleeping and hand-feeding—as neglect. Mukerji’s portrayal of the resilient mother was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, capturing the “unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother.”

Dressed in a traditional saree, Mukerji was seated alongside longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey for their roles in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

In her acceptance speech, Mukerji said she was “truly overwhelmed” and dedicated the award to her late father, crediting her parents for their inspiration. She also paid tribute to mothers worldwide, celebrating their “strength, courage, and unconditional love.”

Mukerji extended her gratitude to the film’s director Ashima, producers Nikkhil, Monisha, and Madhu, and the entire cast and crew from India and Estonia, as well as her fans for their unwavering support.

