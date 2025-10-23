New Interactive Picture Book Makes Artificial Intelligence Accessible for Young Children

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | October 23, 2025

NEW DELHI – October 23, 2025 – In a significant step to advance early digital literacy, technology expert Rakesh Raman has launched the “AI for Kids Picture Book,” a groundbreaking online resource designed to demystify the complex world of artificial intelligence for young learners. The book’s primary mission is to make core AI concepts accessible and engaging for its target audience of primary school children aged 5-10.

Bridging the Digital Literacy Gap

In an era where artificial intelligence is becoming ubiquitous, this new picture book arrives as a timely and essential educational resource. It is strategically designed to prepare the next generation for a future fundamentally shaped by intelligent systems, bridging a critical gap in early digital literacy.

The book’s core value lies in its unique ability to teach complex topics like machine learning, algorithms, and data in a way that resonates with children. It transforms these potentially intimidating subjects into exciting adventures by using relatable stories and vibrant, imaginative illustrations. This approach ensures that young readers can grasp foundational AI principles with ease and enthusiasm.

The educational philosophy of the “AI for Kids Picture Book” extends beyond technical explanations. It emphasizes not only how AI works but also its vast potential and the importance of responsible, ethical interaction. By doing so, the book encourages the development of critical thinking and creativity, empowering children to see themselves as future innovators. This mission is brought to life through a suite of unique, built-in interactive capabilities.

An Interactive, AI-Powered Learning Experience

Moving far beyond the limitations of a traditional book, the “AI for Kids Picture Book” incorporates cutting-edge technology, built using Google AI technologies, to create a uniquely engaging and hands-on learning experience. This interactive format allows children to actively participate in the story and its creation.

The book’s innovative features include:

AI-Powered Illustrations: Children can click buttons to instantly draw their own unique chapter illustrations using AI image generation, giving them direct creative control.

Children can click buttons to instantly draw their own unique chapter illustrations using AI image generation, giving them direct creative control. Hands-On Exercises: The book includes a variety of fun, hands-on exercises that children can complete directly within their web browser, reinforcing concepts through active participation.

The book includes a variety of fun, hands-on exercises that children can complete directly within their web browser, reinforcing concepts through active participation. Interactive Online Format: As an interactive online experience rather than a static text, the book provides a dynamic and immersive educational journey from start to finish.

This deep level of interactivity gives children a tangible, immediate experience of being a “creator with AI,” not just a user. It empowers them by shifting their role from passive consumers of technology to active innovators, fostering a deeper understanding and sparking a genuine interest in the field. This empowerment of young creators is a direct reflection of the author’s personal mission.

From the Author

Rakesh Raman, the book’s creator, articulates the project’s core mission:

“I believe every child deserves a seat at the table when it comes to understanding the technology of tomorrow. This picture book is designed to spark curiosity and build confidence, ensuring that the next generation approaches AI with both knowledge and wonder.”

About the Author

The credibility of the “AI for Kids Picture Book” is reinforced by the author’s decades-long journey at the intersection of technology, media, and education. Rakesh Raman’s career reflects a sustained commitment to demystifying complex subjects for diverse audiences, from corporate leaders to young children.

His expertise was honed while serving as a technology expert for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), where he conducted technology awareness programs for business executives, and during his time writing a regular technology column for The Financial Express. This passion for accessible education led him to create the “Raman’s Tech Tale Series – Knowledge Stories for Children,” which achieved international recognition when it was featured in Bookbird, the journal of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY). He is now converting this series into AI-driven multimedia formats, further bridging his educational content with cutting-edge technology.

Raman’s dedication extends beyond content creation. He founded the RMN Kids edutainment site and, from 2015 to 2019, ran a free school for deserving children in New Delhi. His work as a systemic thinker on education is evident in his policy research publication, “Job with Education: School Education Report 2025.” This diverse background provides the unique foundation of expertise and purpose from which the “AI for Kids Picture Book” was created.

Availability

The “AI for Kids Picture Book” is now officially available to the public and can be read online.

Contact Information

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)