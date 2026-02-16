New Issue of ‘The Unrest’ Highlights AI-Driven Media Shift and Global Political Upheavals

The Unrest is an open-access publication produced by RMN News Service and is permanently archived on Zenodo, the European open research platform operated by CERN.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | February 16, 2026

NEW DELHI — RMN News Service has released the February 16–28, 2026, issue of The Unrest, its fortnightly magazine designed to serve as a “global pulse monitor” for technological, economic, and political shifts. The latest edition prominently explores the “Death of the Newsroom Dinosaur,” analyzing how artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a seismic shift in the media landscape and rendering traditional legacy models obsolete.

The AI and Tech Revolution

The magazine’s “Tech & AI” section details how the structural obsolescence of traditional media is being reflected in major industry changes, such as layoffs at The Washington Post. Beyond journalism, the issue covers Elon Musk’s bold prediction that coding as a profession will end by the conclusion of 2026. In response to these shifts, the Indian IT industry is reportedly struggling to survive by transitioning from labor-intensive models to AI-driven platform services, while Apple is set to launch its first Education Hub in Bengaluru in March 2026 to focus on workforce development.

AI is also making inroads into entertainment; the issue highlights the Robojit and the Sand Planet project, which utilizes AI-assisted animation workflows.

International Affairs and Defense

In global news, President Zelensky announced that the United States has established a June 2026 deadline to end the war in Ukraine. Simultaneously, NATO Allies are moving forward with new multinational initiatives intended to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defense and deterrence.

The issue also covers a diplomatic crisis involving a foiled U.S. assassination plot, with North American officials accusing the Indian government of “transnational repression”. Additionally, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) continues to demand the exclusion of Russian national football teams from international competition.

Democracy and Governance in India

A significant portion of the issue is dedicated to the “systematic erosion of Indian democracy.” A featured report titled “The Smokescreen” argues that India’s electoral process has been hollowed out, replaced by a “managed illusion” of democracy. RMN News continues to document alleged irregularities regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has renewed allegations that PM Modi “sold the nation” through a U.S. trade deal.

In governance and crime, the magazine examines:

The Punjab Crisis: A multi-dimensional struggle involving systemic corruption, a drug epidemic, and a massive youth exodus.

A involving systemic corruption, a drug epidemic, and a massive youth exodus. Financial Security: A warning from MONEYVAL regarding the use of virtual assets to bypass international sanctions.

A warning from regarding the use of virtual assets to bypass international sanctions. Suspicious Incidents: Calls for a thorough investigation into the “mysterious” death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and reports of confrontations in Parliament over an alleged planned attack on PM Modi.

Media and Propaganda

The issue critiques the role of media in shaping public perception, specifically analyzing Bollywood films like Lahore 1947 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. These films are scrutinized for their use of nationalist themes and “vengeance” to create a political smokescreen while marginalizing minority communities.

The Unrest is an open-access publication produced by RMN News Service and is permanently archived on Zenodo, the European open research platform operated by CERN, ensuring its reports remain transparent and citable for scholarly reference. The full issue is currently available for download via the RMN News website.