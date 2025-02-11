PM Modi Calls for Responsible AI Governance at AI Action Summit in Paris

Modi emphasized that AI is reshaping various aspects of human life, from politics and economy to security and society.

The prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi delivered the opening address at the AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron. In his speech, Modi underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while cautioning against inherent biases and emphasizing the need for global cooperation in AI governance.

Highlighting the dual nature of AI, Modi demonstrated its benefits and challenges with a simple experiment. He noted that AI-powered applications can simplify complex medical reports for patients but often struggle with inherent biases in their training data, such as incorrectly depicting a left-handed writer as right-handed. This, he said, underscores the importance of addressing biases in AI models.

Modi emphasized that AI is reshaping various aspects of human life, from politics and economy to security and society. Unlike past technological advancements, AI is evolving at an unprecedented speed, making global collaboration essential. “There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust,” he stated.

While governance should mitigate risks, Modi argued that it must also foster innovation and ensure inclusivity, particularly for the Global South. He called for the democratization of AI technology, open-source systems, unbiased data sets, and the development of people-centric applications. Additionally, he urged global stakeholders to tackle cybersecurity threats, misinformation, and deepfakes.

Addressing concerns about AI-driven job displacement, Modi reassured that technological advancements historically reshape job markets rather than eliminate work. He stressed the importance of investing in skill development to prepare people for an AI-driven future.

Sustainability in AI was another key theme in Modi’s address. He pointed out that AI’s high energy consumption demands greener solutions. India and France have collaborated on sustainable energy initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, and Modi emphasized extending this partnership to AI. He called for energy-efficient AI models that optimize resources while maintaining high performance.

India’s digital infrastructure, built for over 1.4 billion people, was presented as a model for AI adoption. Modi highlighted India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture, and democratic digital commerce framework as foundational elements of the country’s National AI Mission. Under its G20 Presidency, India advocated for “Harnessing AI Responsibly, for Good, and for All.”

Modi also noted that India is developing its own Large Language Model, tailored to its diverse population, and has established a unique public-private partnership model for pooling computing resources. He affirmed India’s readiness to share its AI expertise globally to ensure AI serves humanity’s collective good.

Concluding his address, Modi acknowledged the growing concerns about AI surpassing human intelligence. However, he stressed that the future remains in human hands. “No one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us,” he declared.

The AI Action Summit (February 10-11, 2025) serves as a crucial platform for global leaders to discuss AI’s future, addressing both opportunities and challenges while striving for responsible and inclusive AI governance.

Note: This news story has been generated from Modi’s speech with the help of ChatGPT.