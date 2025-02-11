Oscars 2025: Nominees Announced for Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and Best Picture Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the designated Oscar nominees that were yet to be determined in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and Best Picture categories at the time of the 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement that took place on Thursday, January 23.

Across 23 awards categories, there are a total of 220 individual nominees, not including the five countries nominated for International Feature Film. Click here for a complete list of nominees.

The designated nominees are:

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

“Sugarcane” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn

BEST PICTURE

“The Brutalist” (A24)

Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers

“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

“The Substance” (MUBI)

Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers

Per the awards rules, to qualify as a producer nominee for a nominated picture, the producer must have been determined eligible for a Producers Guild of America award for the picture or have successfully appealed the Producers Guild of America’s refusal of such eligibility.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Tuesday, February 11, through Tuesday, February 18.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Courtesy: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences