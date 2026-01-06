Protests Ignite in Punjab as Journalists, Opposition Slam FIRs Over CM’s Helicopter Use

The controversy underscores growing concerns over freedom of expression and the handling of state assets in Punjab, with protesters resolute in continuing to highlight public issues despite potential repercussions.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | January 5, 2026

Chandigarh, January 5, 2026 – Tensions escalated in Punjab on January 4 as journalists and political figures staged a protest in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 against the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) by the Ludhiana Police Cyber Cell. The cases target 10 individuals, including YouTubers and an RTI activist, accused of disseminating “misleading information” regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s utilization of a state helicopter during his foreign tour in December.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the Bathinda Press Club, drew sharp criticism toward the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with participants alleging an attempt to stifle press freedom and public dissent. Bakhtaur Singh Dhillon, president of the Bathinda Press Club, condemned the actions, stating that the government is trying to “muzzle the voices of journalists” and suppress those who raise concerns once voiced by the Chief Minister himself during his opposition days.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal joined the sit-in protest, accusing the AAP administration of employing coercive tactics to intimidate Punjabis. He claimed the government has rejected Right to Information (RTI) requests related to the alleged misuse of state resources and suggested that a retired CBI officer is orchestrating the FIR registrations outside normal police procedures.

Among those named in the FIRs are RTI activist Manik Goyal and Baljinder Singh (alias Mintu Gurusaria), who expressed defiance, declaring they would not seek anticipatory bail and are ready to face arrest. Goyal explained that he had merely shared publicly available information from the internet on social media and was unaware of the case until weeks later.

Adding an unexpected twist, Gian Singh Mann, the Chief Minister’s cousin, publicly called for the FIRs’ immediate withdrawal via social media. He emphasized that questioning the government is a “constitutional right” essential to democracy.

The journalist community, represented by figures like Gurtej Singh Sidhu, chairman of the Punjab Chandigarh Journalist Union’s Bathinda district, vowed to escalate their response. Plans include a joint meeting with public organizations on January 8 in Bathinda to organize a broader agitation, alongside submitting memorandums to Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates statewide to denounce the legal measures.

The controversy underscores growing concerns over freedom of expression and the handling of state assets in Punjab, with protesters resolute in continuing to highlight public issues despite potential repercussions.