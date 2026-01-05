Trump Renews Tariff Threats Against India Amid Russian Oil Dispute

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | January 5, 2026

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI – U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with India, issuing a new warning that additional tariffs could be imposed swiftly if the country fails to address its ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil, which he claims bolsters Russia’s position in the Ukraine conflict.

In recent remarks, Trump highlighted his personal relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “They wanted to make me happy, basically… PM Modi’s a very good man. He’s a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy.” The comments underscore the administration’s frustration with India’s energy ties to Moscow, despite existing high tariffs on Indian goods.

The dispute traces back to India’s refusal to curtail imports of discounted Russian oil, a move that has drawn repeated criticism from the U.S. for allegedly undermining efforts to isolate Russia economically during its war with Ukraine. Last August, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, a measure that continues to strain bilateral trade relations.

Trump has positioned himself as a key mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, engaging in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though no resolution has emerged. He previously asserted that Modi had promised to halt Russian oil buys, calling it a “big step,” but Indian officials denied any such assurance, adding to the diplomatic friction.

As the 50% tariffs persist, impacting Indian exporters, the White House appears intent on using economic leverage to push New Delhi toward aligning more closely with U.S. policy on Russia. Analysts liken the situation to a strained business partnership, where personal rapport between leaders is tested against broader geopolitical interests.