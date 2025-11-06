Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct in Haryana Amid Backlash Over Congress Response

As calls for reform grow louder, the Congress party faces pressure to clarify its position and chart a more proactive course in future contests.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | November 5, 2025

In a sharp rebuke of the recent Haryana Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged widespread vote tampering by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the democratic process was undermined. His comments come in the wake of the BJP’s controversial victory, which has sparked protests and demands for accountability across opposition ranks.

Gandhi took to social media to voice his concerns, stating that the BJP had “stolen the mandate” and manipulated the electoral machinery to secure power. He emphasized that the people of Haryana had voted for change, but their will was subverted through what he described as “systematic rigging.”

Despite the strong accusations, Gandhi has faced mounting criticism from political observers and party insiders for not taking more decisive action. Many questioned why the Congress leadership failed to mobilize legal or institutional challenges, especially given the gravity of the claims. Detractors argue that Gandhi’s response was limited to rhetoric, lacking the strategic follow-through needed to contest the results effectively.

[ Video: ਕੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵੀ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਾਂਗ ਵੋਟ ਚੋਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤਣਗੇ? ]

Adding to the controversy, Congress workers in Haryana expressed frustration over the party’s silence during key moments of the vote count and post-election developments. Some have called for a more assertive stance, urging Gandhi and the national leadership to pursue legal remedies and galvanize public support.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have dismissed the allegations as baseless, accusing the Congress of deflecting attention from its own organizational weaknesses. They maintain that the election was conducted fairly and that the results reflect the will of the electorate.

The episode has reignited debate over electoral transparency and opposition strategy in India’s increasingly polarized political landscape. As calls for reform grow louder, the Congress party faces pressure to clarify its position and chart a more proactive course in future contests.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)