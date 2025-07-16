Collapse of School Education: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News – July 16-31, 2025 Issue

July 16-31, 2025

The July 16–31, 2025 issue of The Unrest, the editorially independent magazine from RMN News, has been released.

This issue covers a wide range of critical stories shaping the world today. You’ll read about the steady collapse of school education in India, growing global concerns over AI governance following the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, and public sentiment from an RMN News poll favoring Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

We report on explosive political developments — from Bhagwant Mann’s scathing attack on PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of electoral conspiracy in Bihar. Modi, meanwhile, launched a verbal offensive against Pakistan at the BRICS Summit, while the Indian Supreme Court raised serious questions about the Election Commission’s revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

You’ll also find our investigative insights into consumer safety, including Bisleri’s opaque water quality practices and a growing international campaign against Germany-based company Copytrack, accused of harassment and extortion.

In international affairs, the issue examines Elon Musk’s launch of the “America Party”, the sudden death of Russian official Roman Starovoit, and a UN expert’s warning about Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, we highlight India’s deteriorating civic governance, including the Widehouse Corruption Scandal in Delhi and ongoing harmful construction under faulty FAR norms.

Plus, don’t miss stories on the abuse of India’s legal system through SLAPP cases, the X (formerly Twitter) ban on Reuters, the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip7, and the powerful civic initiative Clean House, empowering Delhi residents to fight corruption.

RMN News has also launched RMN News Audio Reports, a new series of news-based audio analyses now available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi — designed to help you dive deeper into the issues that matter.

📢 We have also published the audio analysis of this magazine in Hindi on the RMN News page where the magazine is available for download.

