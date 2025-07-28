Rahul Gandhi Condemns Delhi Slum Demolitions, Pledges Support for Affected Families

As political tensions rise, the issue has ignited a broader debate about urban development and the rights of Delhi’s slum dwellers, who constitute a significant portion of the city’s electorate.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, July 28, 2025 – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government for its recent demolition of slum dwellings, accusing it of displaying “insensitivity” toward the poor and an “arrogance of power.” The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha visited the affected areas on Friday, meeting families left homeless by the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) anti-encroachment drive, which razed over 300 illegal structures last month.

In a poignant social media post, Gandhi highlighted the plight of hundreds of families who lost their homes in what he described as a ruthless act by the BJP administration. “Imagine the pain of having the roof over your family’s head taken away in a single moment,” he said, emphasizing that these homes represented not just shelter but the dreams and dignity of the residents. He shared a video of his interactions with the displaced families, assuring them of legal assistance and vowing to raise their cause in Parliament.

The demolitions, conducted by the DDA, were carried out under heavy police and paramilitary presence, sparking widespread criticism from opposition parties. Gandhi called the actions an “atrocity” that exposed the BJP’s disregard for the poor, pledging to fight for justice and humanity on every front.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the government’s actions, accusing opposition parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of spreading misinformation. Speaking at a slum cluster in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta announced a ₹700 crore budget allocation for slum redevelopment and assured residents of rehabilitation if their homes are demolished for development projects. She urged slum dwellers not to be misled by opposition narratives, claiming the BJP is committed to providing permanent housing under its “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan” initiative.

The AAP, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also condemned the demolitions, alleging that the BJP has betrayed its pre-election promise of providing homes to slum dwellers. Kejriwal claimed the party’s real agenda is “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Maidan” (where there’s a slum, there’ll be barren land), and threatened mass protests if the demolitions continue.

