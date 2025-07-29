Congress Leader Claims Pahalgam Attack by Local Terrorists, No Role of Pakistan!

Critics argue that when confronted with demands for evidence of Pakistan’s involvement, the government instead resorts to blaming those who seek proof.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, July 28, 2025 – Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has ignited a political firestorm by questioning the Indian government’s assertion that the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, was orchestrated by Pakistan.

In an interview with The Quint, Chidambaram suggested that the attackers could be “homegrown terrorists” and criticized the government for a lack of transparency in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe, stating, “They are unwilling to disclose what the NIA has done all these weeks. Have they identified the terrorists, where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There’s no evidence of that.”

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Chidambaram and the Congress of undermining national security and giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan.

[ 🔊 कांग्रेस नेता: पहलगाम हमला घरेलू आतंकवादियों का, पाकिस्तान का कोई सबूत नहीं: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

The Pahalgam attack prompted India to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, 2025, targeting local infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

The controversy comes ahead of a crucial parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, scheduled for July 28 in the Lok Sabha and July 29 in the Rajya Sabha.

As tensions simmer, Chidambaram’s comments have intensified the political divide, with the BJP framing them as unpatriotic and Congress insisting on accountability and transparency in the government’s response to the tragedy.