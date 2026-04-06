RCS Delhi Accused of Neutralizing ₹20 Crore Housing Society Corruption Complaint

Once built on principles of community and mutual benefit, many housing societies have reportedly devolved into centers of crime, corruption, and systemic harassment.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | April 6, 2026

NEW DELHI — A major complaint alleging financial irregularities of nearly ₹20 crore in a Delhi cooperative group housing society has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the government’s digital grievance systems. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government is under fire for a “mechanical” response that effectively forced a digital complaint back into a manual, offline process after months of delay.

The Allegations and Bureaucratic Delay

The complaint, filed on December 4, 2025, via the Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS), detailed extensive issues including the concealment of financial records, non-response to RTI applications, and a demand for a fresh inquiry under the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003.

Despite the gravity of the ₹20 crore allegation, the RCS office took nearly four months to respond. The final reply, issued in late March 2026 under the name of Section Officer Sumit Ahlawat, did not address any substantive allegations. Instead, it directed the complainant to “submit a detailed representation along with relevant documents / evidence in the RCS office on any working day,” essentially restarting the process offline.

[ आरसीएस ने ₹20 करोड़ की भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत को कैसे बेअसर किया: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

Undermining Digital Governance

The directive to re-submit documents physically has sparked criticism that digital platforms are becoming procedural formalities rather than functional tools for accountability. While systems like PGMS are intended to reduce administrative delays and ensure traceability, this case suggests a pattern where:

Substantive issues remain unaddressed.

Responses are generic or procedural.

Digital barriers, such as reduced attachment limits (500 KB) on portals like the CM Jan Sunwai Portal, hinder the submission of complex evidence.

A Systemic Decline in Cooperative Living

This administrative inaction reflects a broader erosion of the cooperative housing dream in Delhi. Once built on principles of community and mutual benefit, many housing societies have reportedly devolved into centers of crime, corruption, and systemic harassment.

The “Clean House” editorial service continues to report on these issues, noting that the lack of regulatory action by the RCS often forces affected parties to seek remedies through judicial forums, such as the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal. As this case progresses, it remains to be seen whether digital governance frameworks in Delhi are truly equipped to handle serious allegations of public accountability or if they merely serve to record the existence of grievances without resolving them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has been running the free “Clean House” service for the past 8 years to report about corruption and crimes being committed by the Management Committees (MCs) of Delhi’s Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHSs) in collusion with government bureaucrats.