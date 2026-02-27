RCS Issues Ultimatum to Dwarka Housing Society Over Extortion and Illegal Construction Allegations

Investigative findings suggest the existing structure of Sadbhavna Apartments is too weak to safely withstand the stress of FAR extensions, posing a risk of catastrophic structural failure.

By RMN News Service | New Delhi | February 27, 2026

The Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) has issued a fresh directive to the Managing Committee (MC) of the Him Hit CGHS (Sadbhavna Apartments) in Dwarka’s Sector 22, following escalating reports of financial extortion and unauthorized construction. The notice, issued by Deputy Registrar Sanjay Jha on February 24, 2026, demands a formal explanation for the society’s attempt to collect Rs. 32,000 from each member for Floor Area Ratio (FAR) extensions without proper regulatory approval.

Regulatory Crackdown on “Financial Coercion”

The RCS has imposed a strict seven-day deadline for the society’s President and Secretary to respond to the allegations. This move is seen as a critical shift from regulatory inertia toward active enforcement against administrative impunity in Delhi’s housing sector. The directive cites legal precedents from 2018 and 2023 which explicitly state that unwilling members cannot be forced to pay for additional construction, and no such projects can proceed without the consent of all members and proper approvals.

[ द्वारका की हिम हिट सीजीएचएस सोसाइटी को RCS का नोटिस: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

Allegations of “Builder Mafia” Collusion

The regulatory intervention follows an investigation by the “Clean House” anti-corruption service, which has unmasked a pattern of systemic fraud at the society. Core allegations against the Managing Committee include:

Falsifying minutes of the September 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

of the September 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Colluding with a “builder mafia” currently under investigation for incomplete projects across Delhi.

currently under investigation for incomplete projects across Delhi. Employing bouncers and criminal elements to intimidate and silence dissenting residents during meetings.

and criminal elements to intimidate and silence dissenting residents during meetings. Evading transparency by failing to maintain a mandatory society website to track financial transactions.

Public Health and Structural Risks

Beyond financial concerns, residents have raised alarms regarding the “human cost” of the proposed construction. Investigative findings suggest the existing structure of Sadbhavna Apartments is too weak to safely withstand the stress of FAR extensions, posing a risk of catastrophic structural failure. Additionally, the project threatens to blanket the complex in toxic dust and noise pollution, which is particularly hazardous to children and senior citizens.

Escalation to Federal Authorities

The dispute has moved beyond local administrative levels, with reports indicating the matter has been referred to the Cabinet Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Federal authorities are reportedly investigating ten named IAS officers for potential complicity in what is described as a citywide construction racket.

It has been warned that if the Managing Committee persists in its silence beyond the one-week deadline, the case will likely be escalated to police and federal law-enforcement agencies. Residents have been cautioned that continued unauthorized activity could lead to the society being declared a “disputed property,” potentially resulting in long-term financial ruin for homeowners.