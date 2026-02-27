Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia Acquitted in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The CBI has confirmed its intent to challenge the acquittal in the High Court, maintaining that the conspiracy must be judged in its entirety through a full trial.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | February 27, 2026

NEW DELHI — In a watershed moment for the capital’s legal and political landscape, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on February 27, 2026, in the high-profile Delhi excise policy case. The ruling effectively dismantles a multi-year narrative of corruption that had paralyzed Delhi’s political architecture for nearly four years.

Judicial Exoneration and Failure of Scrutiny

Special Judge Jitendra Singh provided a searing critique of the prosecution’s case, ruling that the CBI failed to substantiate a “central conspiratorial role” for the AAP leaders. The court found “no criminal intent” regarding former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and concluded that the prosecution’s conspiracy theory could not survive against a “constitutional authority,” referring to the Office of the Chief Minister.

The decision came after the court reserved its order on February 12, 2026, following years of arguments involving a primary chargesheet and four supplementary filings.

Massive Clearance for All 23 Accused

The acquittal extended far beyond the top leadership, clearing all 23 accused individuals. This includes BRS leader K Kavitha, whose alleged involvement was a cornerstone of the CBI’s “South Lobby” theory. The court also exonerated political operatives like Vijay Nair and Durgesh Pathak, former excise officials, and several liquor industry figures.

The judge found that the CBI’s foundational “kickback” theory—which alleged a Rs 100 crore payoff to manipulate policy—lacked the evidentiary weight required to proceed to trial.

Defense Strategy and Constitutional Protection

The defense, led by senior advocate N. Hariharan, successfully argued that Kejriwal was performing official duties following established administrative protocols. They also highlighted a “strategic omission,” noting that Kejriwal was conspicuously absent from the initial chargesheet and the first three supplementary filings, suggesting his late inclusion was tactical rather than evidence-driven. Furthermore, the defense dismantled the reliability of “approver” statements that had been extracted under investigative pressure.

Political Fallout and Future Challenges

The reaction to the verdict was visceral. A tearful Arvind Kejriwal described the case as the “biggest political conspiracy of Independent India,” hatched by central leadership to “crush AAP”. For the Aam Aadmi Party, the ruling is a vital tool for political survival, allowing them to pivot to a campaign of “political victimization” as the 2026 political cycle intensifies.

However, the legal battle is not over. While the leaders have been cleared of criminal intent, the 2022 excise policy itself remains scrapped and discredited.