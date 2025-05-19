RMN Launches India Debt Report 2025: A State-Wise Analysis of Mounting Public Debt and Fiscal Irresponsibility

The report simplifies complex economic terms like Debt-to-GDP and Debt-to-GSDP ratios to help the public and policymakers make informed decisions.

New Delhi, India – May 18, 2025

Raman Media Network (RMN) has released its latest research publication — the RMN India Debt Report 2025, offering an in-depth, data-driven analysis of India’s increasing public debt at both the national and state levels. The report provides critical insights into the alarming rise in debt, its implications on governance, and the challenges it poses for future economic stability.

The RMN India Debt Report 2025 highlights:

📉 India’s Debt Trend: While India’s external debt stood at US$ 573.7 billion by end-March 2021 , recent patterns analyzed in the RMN India Debt Report 2025 reveal that public borrowing continues to rise unsustainably — even as governments increase populist spending without concrete revenue plans.

💡 According to Rakesh Raman, editor of RMN News and the author of the report:

“When governments continue to borrow recklessly without improving productivity or infrastructure, they put future generations at risk. The RMN India Debt Report 2025 is a wake-up call to rethink public finance strategies.”

🗂️ The report also includes:

External debt data from 2018 to 2025

State-level debt-to-GSDP ratios

Commentary on fiscal responsibility

Recommendations to ensure sustainable debt management

📍Explore the full report here:

👉 RMN India Debt Report 2025

About Raman Media Network (RMN)

Raman Media Network (RMN) is a global content creation and media services company, operating for over 15 years. In addition to managing six digital news sites, RMN regularly publishes independent research reports on governance, education, justice, and corruption in India.

Recent Reports by RMN:

