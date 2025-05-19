RMN Launches India Debt Report 2025: A State-Wise Analysis of Mounting Public Debt and Fiscal Irresponsibility
The report simplifies complex economic terms like Debt-to-GDP and Debt-to-GSDP ratios to help the public and policymakers make informed decisions.
New Delhi, India – May 18, 2025
Raman Media Network (RMN) has released its latest research publication — the RMN India Debt Report 2025, offering an in-depth, data-driven analysis of India’s increasing public debt at both the national and state levels. The report provides critical insights into the alarming rise in debt, its implications on governance, and the challenges it poses for future economic stability.
The RMN India Debt Report 2025 highlights:
- 📉 India’s Debt Trend: While India’s external debt stood at US$ 573.7 billion by end-March 2021, recent patterns analyzed in the RMN India Debt Report 2025 reveal that public borrowing continues to rise unsustainably — even as governments increase populist spending without concrete revenue plans.
- 📊 State Debt Profiles: Several Indian states exhibit dangerously high debt-to-GSDP ratios, signaling poor fiscal management and policy failures.
- 🎯 Misuse of Public Funds: Despite ballooning debt, many state governments continue to announce populist schemes — including free electricity, water, and transport — often with no financial backing.
💡 According to Rakesh Raman, editor of RMN News and the author of the report:
“When governments continue to borrow recklessly without improving productivity or infrastructure, they put future generations at risk. The RMN India Debt Report 2025 is a wake-up call to rethink public finance strategies.”
🗂️ The report also includes:
- External debt data from 2018 to 2025
- State-level debt-to-GSDP ratios
- Commentary on fiscal responsibility
- Recommendations to ensure sustainable debt management
📍Explore the full report here:
👉 RMN India Debt Report 2025
About Raman Media Network (RMN)
Raman Media Network (RMN) is a global content creation and media services company, operating for over 15 years. In addition to managing six digital news sites, RMN regularly publishes independent research reports on governance, education, justice, and corruption in India.
Recent Reports by RMN:
- RMN States Monitor 2025 – Top 10 Indian States Ranked by Education, Healthcare, and Law & Order.
- India Judicial Research Report 2024 – An in-depth review of India’s justice delivery systems.
- India Corruption Research Report 2024 – A ground-level analysis of corruption in various sectors.
- School Education Report 2025 – A comprehensive analysis of school education and employability of students.
