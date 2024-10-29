RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Donald Trump: 49%, Kamala Harris: 48%. Poll Result as on October 29, 2024
Americas Latest World 

RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Donald Trump: 49%, Kamala Harris: 48%

RMN News , ,

RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Donald Trump: 49%, Kamala Harris: 48%. Poll Result as on October 29, 2024
RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Donald Trump: 49%, Kamala Harris: 48%. Poll Result as on October 29, 2024

RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Donald Trump: 49%, Kamala Harris: 48%

The 2024 United States (U.S.) presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is running the RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President?

At this stage of the RMN Poll, 48% respondents say that Kamala Harris (Democratic) should win the election while 49% want former president Donald Trump (Republican) to come again after his first stint as the U.S. President from 2017 to 2021.

This RMN Poll is part of our multifaceted editorial section that objectively informs Americans and stakeholders in other parts of the world about the U.S. economic and political situation which has an impact on the entire world.

The 2024 United States (U.S.) presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

You can click here to participate and view the results of the ongoing poll.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein

Trump Presidency: Jill Stein Invites You to ‘Inaugurate the Resistance’

RMN News Comments Off on Trump Presidency: Jill Stein Invites You to ‘Inaugurate the Resistance’
Donald Trump (file photo)

Wikileaks May Release the Secret Tax Returns of Donald Trump

RMN News Comments Off on Wikileaks May Release the Secret Tax Returns of Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: White House (file photo)

Mitch McConnell Objects to the Release of Mueller Report

RMN News Comments Off on Mitch McConnell Objects to the Release of Mueller Report