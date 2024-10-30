After the Failure of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi to Begin Nyay Yatra in Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

It seems that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone berserk. Instead of making a workable strategy to revive his dying party, he keeps going on excursions under the garb of political Yatras.

In view of the upcoming 2025 Assembly election in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi has planned to lead Delhi Nyay Yatra (Delhi Justice March) from November 8. The Congress leader’s earlier Yatras have gone futile while the electoral performance of his party has gone from bad to worse.

Rahul Gandhi led a Bharat Nyay Yatra (India Justice March) of 6,200 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai during January to March 2024. Earlier, he had gone on a similar Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March) which took place during September 2022 to January 2023.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress politicians in Delhi are clueless about the needs of people in the city-state. The reputation of the traditional party is so bad among the voters that in the 2020 election it could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

A few days ago, Congress had launched a weird political campaign “Dilli Chalao” which urged the people of Delhi to run the government themselves. Congress launched this campaign on October 17 so that it could engage with the voters. But the party hardly had any interaction with the people in Delhi and its “Dilli Chalao” campaign simply flopped.

Now Rahul Gandhi – who is driven by his impulses rather than a political game plan – has decided to embark upon the directionless Delhi Nyay Yatra, which has no specific objectives and no yardstick to measure the impact of the random strolls in Delhi streets.

In the last Delhi Assembly election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 8 seats, while Congress does not have a presence in the Assembly.

In the absence of local leadership, it will be almost impossible for Congress to win any Assembly seat in the 2025 election also. Although the AAP of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made Delhi a living hell and BJP has no plan to save Delhi, it is likely that almost all the 70 seats will be shared by these two parties.

Therefore, the sorry plight of Delhi citizens is going to persist no matter which party wins the 2025 election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.