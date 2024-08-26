Donald Trump or Kamala Harris: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? RMN Poll

The 2024 United States (U.S.) presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched the RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President?

At present, former president Donald Trump (Republican) and vice-president Kamala Harris (Democratic) are the two main candidates for the upcoming election.

In the previous quadrennial presidential election that took place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump, the 45th incumbent president.

This RMN Poll is part of our multifaceted editorial section that objectively informs Americans and stakeholders in other parts of the world about the U.S. economic and political situation which has an impact on the entire world.

You can choose your option in the following poll. Select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Names are in alphabetical order.

