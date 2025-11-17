The Unrest: Survey Reveals Rampant Corruption in India

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

November 16-30, 2025 Issue

By RMN News Service

We are pleased to announce the publication of the November 16-30, 2025 issue of THE UNREST news magazine.

This issue extensively covers the political and institutional crisis in India. An overwhelming 88 percent of survey respondents believe India is a corrupt country, revealing a profound crisis of faith in public and judicial institutions. Articles detail the systemic rot corrupting India’s judiciary, noting that structural flaws have created a “marketplace of judgments”. This crisis of judicial backlog is being compounded by the failure of government-run citizen grievance mechanisms, forcing administrative disputes into the collapsing court system, as revealed by the India Judicial Research Report 2025.

The magazine also includes coverage of domestic conflicts and politics, such as the deadly explosion reported near the iconic Red Fort (Lal Quila) in Delhi that killed at least eight people. Analysis confirms the stark reality that air pollution has overtaken other major risk factors to become the leading cause of death in Delhi. The issue also explores the citywide construction-cum-corruption racket orchestrated by local criminals operating as management committee members of housing societies in Delhi, and exposes the persistent breakdown of the Delhi High Court’s e-Filing system.

Political news highlights Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the BJP government, questioning the rise of Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, to the helm of international cricket (‘Nepo Baby’ Jay Shah). However, Rahul Gandhi also faces criticism, with critics contending that he is merely working as a social media influencer or news reporter rather than operating as the Leader of Opposition to effectively check electoral fraud. Furthermore, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by the incarcerated MP Amritpal Singh, challenging his detention under the National Security Act.

Regarding technology and AI, the issue explores how Artificial Intelligence is changing social media by taking over the main jobs of these platforms. A new research paper reveals that AI is causing a “Great Migration” of user time away from social media platforms toward utility-focused AI tools, cannibalizing the attention economy. The magazine also urges caution regarding Google and OpenAI’s misleading “Free” Offers, noting that they appear to be perfecting the art of “deceptive digital marketing”. Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk’s record-breaking $878 billion pay package, endorsing his vision for AI and robotics.

Finally, the magazine features content related to the UN climate change conference (COP30). The ITU heads to COP30 urging Global Green Digital Action, emphasizing that the demand for technology has created an environmental impact that cannot be overlooked. The Council of Europe is championing environmental protection by linking it to human dignity and well-being. The issue also includes educational content, such as a mention of the book series, “Raman’s Tech Tale Series – Knowledge Stories for Children,” designed to spread technology awareness.

👉 You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

👉 You can click here to download and read the November 16-30, 2025 issue of The Unrest magazine.

