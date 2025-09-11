South Asia Erupts in Protest as Citizens Challenge Corrupt Political Elites

Analysts suggest that violent protests—modeled after recent uprisings in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—are becoming a regional blueprint for political change, especially in nations where peaceful dissent has failed.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | September 11, 2025 — A wave of intense public unrest is sweeping across South Asia, with citizens in Nepal, India, and Indonesia rising up against entrenched political corruption and economic inequality.

In Nepal, Gen Z-led protests have escalated into acts of arson and vandalism targeting the homes of top leaders, including President Ram Chandra Poudel and former prime ministers. The unrest has placed immense pressure on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who reportedly resigned on September 9 amid mounting ministerial exits and public fury.

Indonesia has also witnessed deadly demonstrations, sparked by outrage over a lavish housing allowance granted to parliament members. The protests resulted in 10 deaths and forced President Prabowo Subianto to reshuffle his cabinet, replacing five ministers to quell public anger.

Meanwhile, India faces serious allegations of electoral manipulation. A new report titled “Smokescreen” claims the Modi-led BJP’s dominance is built on fabricated narratives and selective tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), casting doubt on the integrity of the democratic process.

Analysts suggest that violent protests—modeled after recent uprisings in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka—are becoming a regional blueprint for political change, especially in nations where peaceful dissent has failed. The unrest reflects growing frustration with dysfunctional governance and widening inequality across the region.