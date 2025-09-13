Supreme Court Defers Bail Hearing of Umar Khalid in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, September 13, 2025 — The Supreme Court on Friday (September 12) adjourned the bail plea hearing of Umar Khalid, a former student leader and prominent Gen Z activist, who remains incarcerated in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta, deferred the matter to September 19, citing procedural delays. The bench postponed the hearing to allow adequate time for review.

Khalid’s bail petition challenges the Delhi High Court’s September 2 verdict, which denied relief to nine accused in the case. The High Court had concluded that the accused played “prima facie grave” roles in what it described as a “premeditated, well-orchestrated conspiracy” that led to the riots.

The case stems from protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), which escalated into violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020. Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 under charges framed by the Delhi Police, including provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Supreme Court’s brief hearing focused solely on administrative delays, without entering into the merits of the bail plea. The next hearing is scheduled for September 19.