Smokescreen Report Alleges Systemic Electoral Fraud in India Under Modi Government

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | September 8, 2025 In a bold move that’s already stirring political debate, RMN News Service has released a comprehensive research report titled “Smokescreen: Behind Elections of Fraud”, authored by national award-winning journalist Rakesh Raman. The 14-page document, now available in PDF format, presents a scathing critique of India’s electoral system under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party’s repeated electoral victories are not the result of democratic consensus but of carefully orchestrated manipulation.

The report identifies a four-pillar strategy—referred to as the “smokescreen”—which allegedly conceals deeper electoral malpractices:

Victimhood as Political Armor: Criticism of the Prime Minister is reframed as personal or national attacks, deflecting scrutiny from policy failures.

National Security as a Campaign Tool: Military operations and terror incidents are politicized to evoke nationalism and distract from domestic issues.

Welfare Schemes as Vote Magnets: Programs like “Modi Ki Guarantee” are portrayed as personal gifts, fostering voter dependency.

Opposition Weakness as a Shield: The ineffectiveness of opposition parties, particularly Congress under Rahul Gandhi, is used to justify BJP’s dominance.

Beyond narrative control, the report delves into allegations of electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation, voter roll fraud, and selective electoral engineering. It cites recent developments in Karnataka, where the Congress-led government has recommended a return to paper ballots, as well as international voices like Elon Musk and President Donald Trump who have raised concerns about digital voting systems.

[ 🔊 भारतीय लोकतंत्र में धुएँ के परदे का अनावरण: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

The report also highlights the “Vote Chori” campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, which accuses the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding with the ruling party to manipulate voter lists. Specific cases, such as alleged fake voters in Bangalore’s Mahadevapura constituency, are presented as evidence of systemic fraud.

Raman argues that in a country plagued by poverty, unemployment, and corruption, the continued electoral success of the BJP defies logic unless viewed through the lens of manipulation. He warns that without electoral reforms and a credible opposition, India’s democracy risks becoming a façade.

The report is available for public download and is expected to fuel discussions ahead of the next general election. With its detailed analysis and provocative claims, Smokescreen challenges citizens, journalists, and policymakers to confront uncomfortable truths about the state of Indian democracy.

