Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Army Remarks, Sparks National Debate

As the legal battle unfolds, the controversy underscores the deep political divisions in India, with both sides leveraging the issue to rally their bases ahead of future electoral contests.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, August 6, 2025 – The Supreme Court of India has sharply criticized Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks alleging that Chinese troops were overpowering Indian soldiers during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The court’s comments, made during a hearing on August 4, 2025, have ignited a heated political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Gandhi of undermining national security and the Indian Army’s morale.

The controversy stems from statements Gandhi made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, where he claimed that Chinese forces had occupied 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory and were “thrashing” Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.

These remarks led to a criminal defamation case filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a former director of the Border Roads Organisation, who argued that Gandhi’s comments were baseless and defamatory to the armed forces.

The Supreme Court, while granting a three-week stay on the defamation proceedings in a Lucknow court, questioned the credibility of Gandhi’s claims, with Justice Dipankar Datta stating, “If you are a true Indian, you would not say such things.”

RELATED RMN NEWS REPORTS

[ Opposition Leaders Decry Supreme Court Judge’s “Unwarranted” Remarks on Rahul Gandhi ]

[ Army Failures at Center of Debate After Supreme Court Censure of Rahul Gandhi ]

[ Modi’s Parliament Address on Pahalgam Attack: A Web of Deceit and False Claims ]

The court further pressed Gandhi’s counsel, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on the source of the 2,000 square kilometer claim, asking, “Were you there? Do you have any credible material?” The bench also emphasized that such sensitive issues should be raised in Parliament rather than on social media, highlighting the responsibilities of Gandhi’s position as Leader of Opposition.

In response, the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc defended Rahul Gandhi, arguing that it is the duty of the opposition to question the government on matters of national security. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing reporters at Parliament, stated, “With due respect to the honorable judges, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader to ask questions and challenge the government.” She emphasized that her brother holds the highest respect for the Indian Army and would never speak against it.

The INDIA bloc, in a joint statement following a meeting led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, called the Supreme Court’s observations “unwarranted” and an attempt to curb the democratic rights of political parties.

The defamation case, originally dismissed by the Allahabad High Court on May 29, 2025, continues to fuel debate over the balance between free speech and national security. Critics of Gandhi argue that his remarks risk weakening public confidence in the military, while his supporters contend that stifling such discourse undermines democratic accountability.

As the legal battle unfolds, the controversy underscores the deep political divisions in India, with both sides leveraging the issue to rally their bases ahead of future electoral contests.