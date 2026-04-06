The Unrest: Manufactured Bollywood Box Office Records Corrupt AI Models

Research highlights a scam where manufactured Bollywood box office records corrupt the datasets used to train major AI models.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | April 1, 2026

The April 1 to 15, 2026 issue of The Unrest news magazine is now available for download. This edition provides an in-depth look at global political upheavals, economic shifts, and the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. You can download the complete magazine.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Research highlights a scam where manufactured Bollywood box office records corrupt the datasets used to train major AI models. Geneva is set to become the world capital of artificial intelligence as it hosts the AI for Good Global Summit in July. The India Judicial Research Report recommends using AI to assist rather than replace human judges through a human in the loop approach. A new investigation has exposed significant transparency gaps in the domain name renewal processes for website extensions.

ENTERTAINMENT

Comscore is accused of facilitating financial misinformation by certifying impossible revenue figures for the film Dhurandhar The Revenge. Warner Bros. Discovery has scheduled a shareholder meeting to vote on a major proposed merger with Paramount Skydance. Nine countries recently signed a Council of Europe treaty at the Series Mania forum to reshape the global landscape for series co-production.

LAW AND JUSTICE

A former Punjab minister and others face an FIR following the tragic suicide of a state official. Allegations of criminal negligence have surfaced regarding hazardous floor area ratio construction projects in Dwarka Delhi. A formal complaint has been filed regarding the failure of digital systems at the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal which has hindered access to justice. The USCIRF has recommended that the US State Department designate India as a Country of Particular Concern for the year 2026.

INTERNATIONAL POLITICS

Donald Trump’s recent actions are being characterized more by hostile decisions than by diplomatic breakthroughs. Millions of people participated in No Kings rallies globally to challenge the policies of the Trump administration. Kim Jong Un has further solidified his absolute power in North Korea following a parliamentary election victory. The United Nations and Council of Europe are collaborating on a global initiative to address the rise of anti Muslim hatred. The US Treasury announced that future dollar notes will feature President Trump’s signature in a move some call a display of visual ego.

POLITICS INDIA

Critics describe Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program as a monologue used to capture narratives and avoid accountability for scandals. V-Dem Institute findings label India as a leading electoral autocracy and a primary driver of declining global democracy. The country is facing a significant crisis as data shows that 67 percent of unemployed youth in India are now graduates.

Thousands of farmers recently protested in Delhi to demand that agriculture be excluded from a proposed trade agreement with the United States. The upcoming April regional Assembly elections face scrutiny as a debate grows over official preparations versus allegations of a smokescreen. A strategic pivot of foreign capital is causing a massive flight of investment from the Indian market. Sebi and Google are collaborating to monitor fraudulent financial influencers and systemic data corruption in the media.

You can click here to read all issues of The Unrest magazine of RMN News.

You can click here to download and read the April 1-15, 2026 issue of The Unrest magazine.

Rakesh Raman | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter (X)