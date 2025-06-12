‘Trump Card’ Officially Launched: $5 Million Gold Card Offers Premium Path to US Access for Wealthy Foreigners

By RMN News Service

June 12, 2025

Washington D.C. – Donald Trump has announced the official launch of registration for the “Trump Card,” a new premium pathway designed to provide wealthy foreigners with access to the United States. Priced at a hefty $5 million, this gold-colored card, promoted on Truth Social, promises a route towards US citizenship without guaranteeing immediate naturalization.

Described by US President Donald Trump as “somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication,” the initiative is positioned as a potential replacement for the existing EB-5 investor visa program. The EB-5 program currently grants green cards to foreigners who invest between $800,000 and $1.05 million in US job-creating projects, but it has historically suffered from backlogs and accusations of fraud.

The official website, TrumpCard.gov, is now open for registration, featuring an image of the shiny gold card complete with Trump’s photo, signature, and name. Applicants can join a waiting list by providing basic details such as name, email, region of origin, and whether they are applying as an individual or a business. The website lists eight regions for applicants: Europe, Asia (including the Middle East), North America, Oceania, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

A key selling point for the “Trump Card” appears to be its potential tax advantages. Trump has suggested that cardholders would only be taxed on their US earnings, unlike green card holders who are taxed on worldwide income. This feature is expected to appeal significantly to high-net-worth individuals who have previously avoided relocating to the US due to its global tax obligations. Unlike the EB-5 visa program, the “Trump Card” does not appear to require applicants to create US-based jobs or launch businesses.

Trump initially proposed the “Trump Card” earlier this year, stating that it would attract wealthy and successful individuals who would spend significant money, pay substantial taxes, and employ many people in the US. He also mentioned it as “a road to citizenship for people and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent where people of wealth pay for those people of talent to get in”.

White House officials have indicated that more information will be released soon. The Trump administration maintains that the new card does not require congressional approval because it does not provide citizenship outright. Under the current US naturalization system, immigrants typically need to be lawful permanent residents for at least five years, meet age and language criteria, and have a clean record.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed that 1,000 cards were sold in a single day, even before the program officially launched. Lutnick estimates that approximately 37 million people worldwide could afford the “Trump Card”. Donald Trump himself has claimed to be the first purchaser of the “Trump Card,” jokingly stating, “I had no idea who would be the second”. It is important to note that the program is explicitly not designed for American citizens.