Delhi Assembly Rules Committee Backs Bid for Independent Secretariat, Financial Autonomy

Implementing the proposal is seen as a way to bring the Delhi Assembly at par with State Legislatures and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

By RMN News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Rules Committee has agreed in principle to a significant proposal for establishing an independent secretariat and granting financial autonomy to the legislative body. This development marks a potential major step toward enhancing the Assembly’s institutional independence and effective functioning.

The Rules Committee is expected to submit its formal report on the proposal during the upcoming Monsoon Session, at which point it will be presented in the House for consideration.

Since its formation in 1993, the Delhi Assembly has faced operational challenges due to the absence of a dedicated secretarial cadre and financial independence. Unlike Parliament and State Legislatures, where the Speaker oversees appointments and administration, the Delhi Assembly currently depends on officers deputed from various government departments. This reliance has reportedly limited the Assembly’s functional independence.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta has been a proponent of this change, noting that if implemented, the proposal would significantly ensure the Assembly’s institutional independence, dignity, and effective functioning as a constitutional legislative body. The Speaker proposed the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and financial autonomy in a meeting, emphasizing the alignment of this proposal with Articles 98 and 187 of the Constitution, which provide similar provisions for Parliament and State Legislatures respectively.

The push for greater autonomy for state and union territory legislatures has also received broader support. The 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference, held in December 2021 and presided over by the Lok Sabha Speaker, unanimously resolved that all Legislatures should receive the financial autonomy currently enjoyed by both Houses of Parliament. This resolution was subsequently conveyed to the Delhi Chief Secretary with a request for expeditious action in consultation with the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

While the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is one of three Union Territories with its own Assembly—alongside Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir—the Delhi Assembly holds the unique status of being created as a Constitutional Body. The Legislatures of Puducherry and J&K were established as statutory bodies under specific acts. Despite its constitutional basis, no provision for a separate secretariat was included for the Delhi Assembly in either the Constitution or the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991.

Implementing the proposal is seen as a way to bring the Delhi Assembly at par with State Legislatures and the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. To achieve this, it has been proposed that the Rules Committee recommend an amendment to the GNCTD Act, 1991. This recommendation is based on Article 239 AA(b) of the Constitution, which grants Parliament the power to regulate matters related to the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.