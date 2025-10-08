Trump Credits Tariffs for U.S. Role in Easing India-Pakistan Tensions

Trump’s comments reflect his broader narrative that economic strength translates into diplomatic power—a theme he continues to emphasize on the campaign trail.

By RMN News Service

October 7, 2025

In a bold assertion, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration’s tariff policies not only strengthened the U.S. economy but also elevated America’s global diplomatic standing—specifically citing the resolution of the India-Pakistan conflict as a direct outcome.

Speaking at a campaign-style event, Trump said, “Because of the tariffs, we became a peacemaker. We resolved the India-Pakistan conflict.” He argued that the economic leverage created by his trade strategies allowed the U.S. to exert influence and broker peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Trump did not elaborate on the specific diplomatic steps taken or provide details about the nature of the resolution. His remarks have sparked debate among foreign policy experts, with some questioning the factual basis of the claim and others pointing to broader geopolitical shifts in South Asia.

The statement comes amid Trump’s renewed push to highlight his foreign policy achievements as he seeks re-election. While tensions between India and Pakistan have fluctuated over the years, no formal peace treaty or comprehensive resolution has been publicly announced in recent months.

