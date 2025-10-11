India Judicial Research Report 2025 Uncovers Deep Crisis in the Country’s Justice System

Law Flaw: India Judicial Research Report 2025 – Decline of the Indian Judiciary

The report concludes with 20 detailed recommendations, covering judicial accountability, legal education reform, digital infrastructure, and AI-assisted judicial review.

By RMN News Service

October 11, 2025

New Delhi, October 10, 2025 — The newly released India Judicial Research Report 2025 (IJRR 2025) has revealed alarming evidence of institutional corruption, political interference, and administrative paralysis in India’s judicial system. Authored by Rakesh Raman, a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation, the 89-page report calls for urgent structural and technological reforms to restore public trust in courts.

Published by RMN News Service, the report analyses key failures of the Indian judiciary through empirical data, global indices, and case studies, including The Varma Case, Judicial Bias in Bail Decisions, and The Delhi High Court E-Filing Collapse. It also evaluates the judiciary’s global standing using the 2024 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, where India ranks a dismal 79th out of 142 countries, with particularly low scores on civil and criminal justice.

The report highlights how politicians facing corruption charges often receive preferential treatment, while civil-rights activists, journalists, and dissenters remain incarcerated for years without bail. It documents the nexus between political power, judicial appointments, and post-retirement rewards for compliant judges.

“The Indian judiciary has lost its moral and functional compass. What we are witnessing is not the rule of law but the rule of convenience,” said Rakesh Raman, explaining the motivation behind the research. “Through this report, I hope to trigger public debate and citizen participation in judicial reform.”

[ 🔊 India Judicial Research Report 2025: Audio Analysis ]

The India Judicial Research Report 2025 also explores the future of technology and AI-based judicial reform, proposing algorithmic systems for case management, bias detection, and decision auditing. A special section, AI, Technology, and the Future of Judicial Reform, envisions a transparent, data-driven justice delivery system designed to minimize human arbitrariness.

👉 India Judicial Research Report 2025 — Exposes Deep-Rooted Corruption and Systemic Decay in Indian Judiciary

