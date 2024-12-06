सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल Inset Photo Courtesy: Farm Protest, Public Domain
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Video: सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल 

RMN News , ,

सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल Inset Photo Courtesy: Farm Protest, Public Domain
सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल Inset Photo Courtesy: Farm Protest, Public Domain

Video: सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल 

Farmers Protest 2024 | Kisan Andolan 2024 | किसान आंदोलन 2024 | ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ 2024

By RMN News Service

सरकार ने प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों पर हमला किया, किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल 

जबकि पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ने की योजना बना रहे थे, मोदी सरकार ने दिल्ली में उनके प्रवेश को रोकने के लिए क्रूर बल का प्रयोग किया।

[ Video: सरकार का किसानों पर हमला | किसानों का आंदोलन फिर हुआ फेल ]

Video: https://youtu.be/DfBpFIqpWSo

Video: https://youtu.be/dyVlHtG_PxU

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEF-zIpR13g

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6R37mNjXaU

Farmers’ Website: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/farmer-protest-website

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

Rural Resistance: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/rural-resistance-protests-by-farmers-in-india/

Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view

Inset Photo Courtesy: Farm Protest, Public Domain

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Arvind Kejriwal’s Mohalla Clinics are so sick that they need to be cured. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Mohalla Clinics Fraud of Kejriwal Exposed in Punjab After Delhi

RMN News Comments Off on Mohalla Clinics Fraud of Kejriwal Exposed in Punjab After Delhi
Starting the signature campaign for release of Sikh prisoners at Sri Amritsar on December 1, 2022, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and members. Photo: SGPC

SGPC Completes Signature Campaign to Get Sikh Prisoners Released

RMN News Comments Off on SGPC Completes Signature Campaign to Get Sikh Prisoners Released
Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh. Photo: Congress (file photo)

How Punjab Election Is Only About Mud-Slinging

RMN News Comments Off on How Punjab Election Is Only About Mud-Slinging