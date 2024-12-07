Employment Opportunities for Youth in International Organisations

India’s Minister for Labour & Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a webinar on “Employment Opportunities for Youth in International Organisations” virtually in New Delhi on December 6.

The webinar was organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with the United Nations India, International Labour Organization (ILO), and University Grants Commission.

According to a government statement, the event attracted more than 1100 students from 42 top institutions across Delhi/NCR, specializing in law, business, management, and related fields. The webinar was also live-streamed across the country, reaching a wider audience of young aspirants.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India’s youth are the nation’s true wealth, with their talent and skills being recognised and appreciated globally. He emphasised that Indian professionals are contributing significantly to fulfilling global workforce needs.

The Minister encouraged participants to consider internships or volunteering opportunities with international organisations. He noted that such experiences enhance skills, broaden perspectives, and prepare youth for diverse career challenges.

Dr. Mandaviya also urged participants to utilise the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, which has over 37 lakh registered establishments seeking talented individuals. He described the portal as a valuable resource for aspiring youth to find national and international career opportunities.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) highlighted that young people are a major resource for development, key agents of social change and the driving force of economic development and technological innovation.

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour and Employment), underscored the unique potential of the country’s unprecedented demographic dividend. She shared the Ministry’s plans to expand this initiative by organizing more such webinars, to ensure greater reach and impact amongst the youth across the country and those studying abroad.

The webinar also featured addresses by distinguished speakers, including Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, Ms. Michiko Miyamoto, Director of the ILO Country Office for India. It was highlighted that 26 UN agencies are engaging more than 4000 personnel in India.

During the webinar, UN and ILO experts shared key insights on skills, and qualifications required for availing job opportunities in international organisations. The experts informed about various opportunities in the UN system, such as internships, volunteering programs, consultancies, and young professionals’ programs, explaining the application processes and the competencies required. Further, the UN Jobs Portal was explained, with detailed step-by-step guidance for navigating the portal and applying for various positions available.

A key feature of the webinar was a panel discussion featuring senior Indian experts working with the ILO at Geneva Headquarters. Ms. Sukti Das Gupta, Director and Mr. Srinivas B. Reddy, Chief of Skills & Employability shared their experiences and career journeys, offering valuable advice to aspiring students. The queries of students were addressed by the panellists in detail in this interactive webinar.

The webinar provided students with essential information on global career opportunities, marking a significant step towards realizing their aspirations in international organizations.

Courtesy: Ministry of Labour & Employment