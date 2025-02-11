Water Is a Human Right: How Bisleri Fails to Deliver Water Repeatedly

Bisleri has become a typical example of corporate greed as it advertises heavily to entice the gullible consumers but fails to fulfill its order commitments.

By Rakesh Raman

Packaged drinking water company Bisleri has become a defunct shop of some inefficient staffers who fail to deliver water at homes. As a consumer, I have been facing repeated problems such as non-acceptance of orders because of glitches in Bisleri website, delayed deliveries, and non-fulfillment of orders after taking money from me in advance.

My email, phone, or Twitter requests to get water delivered fall on deaf ears at Bisleri, which either ignores the requests or sends automated responses recklessly. In this particular case, as usual I tried to place an order on February 9, 2025 for 2 bottles / jars, each of 20 liter water.

But to my surprise, the Bisleri website did not allow me to enter the number of empty jars that I have and kept asking me to pay for the empty jars as well. In other words, Bisleri forced me to pay an additional Rs. 300 for empty jars while I needed to pay only Rs. 190 for 2 bottles of 20 liters each as I usually do.

When I failed to place the order on February 9 on Bisleri’s website, I sent an email along with the screenshot of Bisleri’s defective website the same day to the company asking it to resolve this issue and send 2 water bottles immediately at my home. Since I did not get any response, I sent my complaint message on February 10 to Bisleri on Twitter.

Subsequently, on February 10 in the afternoon, I received a phone call from a person who said he is from Bisleri and told me his name as Keshav. Instead of sending water to me, he kept telling me that Bisleri’s website has problems and he cannot accept my order that I had placed through email the previous day.

He also asked me to place the order again from my mobile phone which is a ridiculous request, because Bisleri expects all its consumers to own expensive smart mobile phones if they have to buy water from the company.

Worse, after the phone call from Bisleri, the company shamelessly sent me an email and a mobile message saying that my complaint has been resolved while I still have not received water. There is also no commitment from Bisleri about the delivery time for the order that I have placed through email and Twitter.

As Bisleri is a highly unprofessional company, I am suffering because of its own problems with the website, employees, delivery persons, and so on. This careless company fails to understand that water is an essential item which needs to be delivered on time.

Unfortunately, however, like most other Indian companies, Bisleri has become a typical example of corporate greed as it advertises heavily to entice the gullible consumers but fails to fulfill its order commitments.

While I am writing this story, I am still not sure if Bisleri will deliver water to me as I am facing a severe shortage of water at my home. Since water is a human right, I urge all humanitarian organizations and law-enforcement agencies to guide the callous Bisleri executives so that they could handle the water business honestly and compassionately.

Meanwhile, the web is replete with complaints against Bisleri. You can click here and click here and click here to read some of the complaints against Bisleri.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.