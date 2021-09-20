Humanitarian Appeal: Free Residential Schools for Deserving Children

As India’s 2020 human development index (HDI) – which indicates the level of education and skills in a country – staggers at a dismal rank of 131 in 189 countries, there is hardly any workforce in the country that is employable in any professional job.

Out of nearly 500 million workers in India, over 94% work in the unorganized sector as pushcart vendors, street hawkers, domestic servants, and so on. This means the education standards in India are so irrelevant that they are not producing a workforce employable for respectable jobs in the organized enterprises. Even people with top education degrees do not get proper jobs.

As a result, the joblessness is spreading like a pandemic disease and the students taught under this stale system cannot be called educated, as they never get ready for any work that can give them proper employment. [ You can watch a related video which is given below. ]

The governments in different states of India are blindly using the obsolete school education and pedagogical models. Therefore, they fail to produce students who are ready to pursue meaningful higher education required for the emerging job market in which the workers are supposed to possess hybrid skills.

The schools that I propose aim to overcome this problem by producing an employable workforce. The education will be based on a dynamic “Constructive Education Framework” that has been developed as an alternative education model. It connects education with employability and aims to produce morally sound and honest people with a view to build a clean and prosperous society.

