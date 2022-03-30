Modern Alternative Education Online School Opens for Students in India

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian organization – is working extensively in the education sector, particularly to improve the school education systems.

It had been running a free school at Sector 3, Dwarka, New Delhi to provide modern education to deserving children. Its education is based on a modern alternative education model which connects learning with employability.

In order to expand its reach, RMN Foundation has started offering its education to all students in India through online / YouTube classes. Students in all age groups can join the online school.

Online Admission Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCMm9XxNTbpZ8YJrHsp7eLe-0CD7a-JnHdYumt–tsbbK_Tw/viewform

Download Book and Attend YouTube Classes: http://www.rmnfoundation.org/multiple-subject-guide-for-primary-learning/

Download the Book

You can click here to download the book.

Watch on YouTube

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 1, Jan 3, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 2, Jan 4, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 3 (CEF), Mar 25, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 4 (CEF), Mar 27, 2022

You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 5 (CEF), Mar 29, 2022

You can click here to subscribe to RMN (Raman Media Network) YouTube Channel.

Thank You

RMN Foundation