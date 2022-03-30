Modern Alternative Education Online School Opens for Students in India
Modern Alternative Education Online School Opens for Students in India
स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार
इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार
RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian organization – is working extensively in the education sector, particularly to improve the school education systems.
It had been running a free school at Sector 3, Dwarka, New Delhi to provide modern education to deserving children. Its education is based on a modern alternative education model which connects learning with employability.
In order to expand its reach, RMN Foundation has started offering its education to all students in India through online / YouTube classes. Students in all age groups can join the online school.
Online Admission Form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCMm9XxNTbpZ8YJrHsp7eLe-0CD7a-JnHdYumt–tsbbK_Tw/viewform
Download Book and Attend YouTube Classes: http://www.rmnfoundation.org/multiple-subject-guide-for-primary-learning/
Download the Book
You can click here to download the book.
Watch on YouTube
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 1, Jan 3, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 2, Jan 4, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 3 (CEF), Mar 25, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 4 (CEF), Mar 27, 2022
You can click here to watch on YouTube – Lesson 5 (CEF), Mar 29, 2022
You can click here to subscribe to RMN (Raman Media Network) YouTube Channel.
Thank You
RMN Foundation
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.