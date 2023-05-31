PM Modi Is a Mediocre Man Who Thinks He Can Teach God: Rahul Gandhi in U.S.

When Rahul Gandhi criticizes Modi, the BJP of Modi projects his criticism as an attack on India.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is known for making truthful statements – said that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi thinks he knows everything, but actually he knows nothing.

Rahul Gandhi who is visiting the U.S. said on May 30 that Modi does not want to listen and rather expresses his opinion on every subject. He added that Modi is so mediocre that he has no knowledge, but he thinks that he can even teach God about how to manage the universe.

“A few people in India are absolutely convinced that they know everything. They think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists, and warfare to the army. But at the core of it is mediocrity. They’re not ready to listen,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Modi is one such specimen.

Recently, Congress released a digital document to explain the Modi regime’s failure in different areas of governance. Congress says that in the past nine years of his rule. Modi has failed on all socio-economic fronts and now there is complete chaos in the country.

Actually, Modi is an illiterate man who cannot speak on any subject in any language. In order to hide his illiteracy, Modi often appears in colorful costumes at some inauguration events or irrelevant office meetings which even a donkey or a monkey can also handle.

While Modi cannot handle any official work, he squanders huge public money on his useless visits abroad and on his election campaigns in different states of India to promote himself. He keeps roaming aimlessly and behaves like a religious demagogue rather than a wise leader.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

Rahul Gandhi has been raising the issue of autocracy in the Modi regime and Modi’s collusion with Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing a series of financial fraud allegations.

The Congress leader was disqualified from parliament in a frivolous defamation case filed against him by a Modi’s colleague in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Although Rahul Gandhi has stopped talking about Modi-Adani collusion, he is still highlighting misgovernance in the Modi government.

In his U.S. speech in San Francisco, Rahul Gandhi said that the poor and people from minority communities feel helpless today in the Modi regime. “Indians do not believe in hating each other. A small group of people who control the system and the media are stoking the flames of hatred,” he said, referring to the religious hate being spread by Modi and his BJP colleagues and their control over the corrupt media outfits.

When Rahul Gandhi criticizes Modi, the BJP of Modi projects his criticism as an attack on India. BJP said after Rahul Gandhi’s U.S. speech that the Congress leader is not able to digest the praise that Modi gets when he visits other countries. Thus, BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting India.

Meanwhile, during Modi’s recent visit in Australia, a new BBC documentary which explores Modi’s role in the Gujarat violence of 2002 was screened in the Parliament of Australia.

Senator David Shoebridge delivered the opening remarks before the screening of the film on May 24, 2023 at a time when Modi was visiting Australia. The event also included a panel discussion on India under Modi’s rule.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.