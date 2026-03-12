Europe Intensifies Regulations on Junk Food Advertising to Safeguard Children’s Health

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 12, 2026

In a bid to combat the escalating childhood obesity crisis, European countries are ramping up restrictions on advertising high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt (HFSS) foods—commonly referred to as “junk food”—targeted at young audiences. A recent report from the World Obesity Foundation projects that more than 220 million children worldwide could be obese by 2040, underscoring the urgency for protective measures across the continent.

At the heart of these efforts is the European Union’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), which provides a unified framework for member states to regulate media content. Unlike outright bans on products like tobacco or prescription drugs, the AVMSD promotes a blend of co-regulation and self-regulation. This approach requires countries to foster national codes of conduct that limit overly positive depictions of junk food and minimize children’s exposure to such promotions.

A new analysis by the European Audiovisual Observatory delves into the diverse legal landscapes shaping these regulations, revealing a patchwork of national strategies aimed at shielding minors from persuasive marketing tactics. For instance, Ireland’s regulators have implemented strict prohibitions against using child-appealing characters or promotional incentives in HFSS advertisements aired during children’s programming. France takes an even firmer stance, outright banning all commercial ads during and surrounding kids’ shows on public television, surpassing mere self-regulatory guidelines.

Portugal stands out with comprehensive rules spanning television, radio, cinema, and digital platforms, enforcing bans tailored to audience demographics and age groups. Meanwhile, the Netherlands enforces a meticulous Advertising Code for food products, which includes specific criteria for ads directed at children and restrictions on featuring popular children’s idols to endorse unhealthy snacks.

Despite these advancements, experts highlight inconsistencies in the regulatory framework. Video-sharing platforms, such as social media sites, often face less stringent oversight compared to traditional broadcasters, leaving vulnerabilities in online spaces where children spend increasing time. The intersection of media and consumer protection laws has sparked calls for innovative policies to tackle emerging challenges, including influencer marketing that subtly promotes junk food to impressionable young viewers on digital channels.

As obesity rates continue to climb, these regulatory initiatives represent a critical step toward fostering healthier environments for Europe’s youth, though advocates argue for more uniform and robust enforcement to close existing gaps.