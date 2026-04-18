Academy Names Multi-Talented Sofia Carson as Host for 2026 Scientific and Technical Awards

Outside of the entertainment spotlight, Carson is a committed UNICEF ambassador, focused on the protection and education of women and girls on a global scale.

Raman Media Network Entertainment Desk

New Delhi | April 18, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially selected multifaceted artist Sofia Carson to host the upcoming Scientific and Technical Awards. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the prestigious ceremony will be held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where Carson will oversee the presentation of 15 previously announced achievements that have left a lasting mark on the film industry.

Unlike traditional acting or directing honors, these specific awards are curated to recognize technical and scientific breakthroughs that possess a “proven record of contributing significant value” to the practical process of filmmaking.

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A Rising Global Icon: Sofia Carson brings a wealth of experience to the hosting podium as a renowned actor, producer, singer, and dedicated philanthropist. Her recent career milestones include starring in five consecutive films that achieved #1 status globally on Netflix, such as Purple Hearts, Carry-On, and My Oxford Year. Notably, two of her projects have earned spots on the streaming platform’s “Most Watched of All Time” list.

Beyond her success in film, Carson is a multi-platinum recording artist who is no stranger to the Academy stage; she famously performed the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” alongside Diane Warren during the 95th Oscars.

Advocacy and Industry Leadership: Outside of the entertainment spotlight, Carson is a committed UNICEF ambassador, focused on the protection and education of women and girls on a global scale.

The hosting body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, continues to serve as the world’s leading film organization, supported by a diverse global membership of over 11,000 industry professionals and accomplished artists. Further details regarding the specific technical achievements being celebrated this year are available through the Academy’s official channels.