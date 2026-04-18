Apple Accelerates Toward 2030 Carbon Neutrality with Record-Breaking Recycled Material Use and New MacBook Neo

To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is launching a consumer-focused recycling initiative.

Raman Media Network Business Desk

New Delhi | April 18, 2026

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA — In a significant stride toward its “Apple 2030” environmental strategy, Apple has announced that 30 percent of all materials used in products shipped during 2025 were derived from recycled sources. This achievement, detailed in the company’s latest Environmental Progress Report, marks a record for the tech giant as it works to become carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of the decade.

Innovations in Hardware and Packaging

A central pillar of this year’s success is the launch of the MacBook Neo, which Apple has labeled its lowest-carbon laptop to date. The device is composed of 60 percent recycled content overall and utilizes a material-efficient forming process that reduces the required raw materials by half during production.

Apple also reached several critical material targets in 2025, including:

100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

in all Apple-designed batteries. 100 percent recycled rare earth elements used in all magnets.

used in all magnets. Elimination of plastic from all packaging, which is now 100 percent fiber-based.

According to the sources, the transition to fiber-based packaging has allowed the company to avoid using more than 15,000 metric tons of plastic over the last five years. CEO Tim Cook noted that these milestones demonstrate how ambitious environmental goals can serve as “powerful engines of innovation”.

Operational Excellence and Water Stewardship

The company’s sustainability efforts extend into its global operations and supply chain. In 2025, Apple and its suppliers procured over 20 gigawatts of renewable energy, which is equivalent to powering 3.4 million homes in the U.S. for a year. Despite the company’s growth, greenhouse gas emissions remain 60 percent lower than they were in 2015.

Additionally, Apple has prioritized water conservation, replenishing more than half of the fresh water used for corporate operations and saving 17 billion gallons through partnerships with its suppliers.

Retail Milestones and Earth Day Incentives

Apple’s retail division also hit a major milestone with the Apple Fifth Avenue location in New York, which became the company’s first store to receive TRUE Zero Waste Certification by diverting over 90 percent of its waste from landfills.

To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is launching a consumer-focused recycling initiative. From now until May 16, 2026, customers who bring eligible devices to a participating Apple Store for recycling will receive 10 percent off new AirPods or accessories.

Next-Generation Recovery Technology

To support these aggressive material goals, Apple is utilizing advanced recovery systems like Cora, a new electronics-recycling line in California that uses precision shredding and sensors to recover materials at high rates. This is complemented by A.R.I.S., a machine-learning system designed to help recyclers sort electronic scrap more efficiently. Devices that cannot be refurbished for new users are sent to these advanced systems to ensure their materials are recovered for future products.